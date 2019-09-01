Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University.
Locations
Robert H Weiner Ph.d. PC8499 Greenville Ave Ste 106, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 503-1441
Robert Weiner1485 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 503-1441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiner is a thoughtful practitioner who will listen to your needs and desires and truly cares about your well-being. He walked me through numerous therapy modalities (HRV biofeedback, EMDR, acupuncture, etc.) to find the ones that resonated with me. After just a couple visits I was seeing real lasting change — less anxiety, normalized blood pressure, no more racing heart, and an overall much calmer disposition. Highly recommend him to anyone who is serious about improving their well-being (and willing to put in the effort to do so).
About Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach VA Hosp
- Texas Tech University
- Northwestern University
