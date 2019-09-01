Overview

Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University.



Dr. Weiner works at Mind-Body Wellness Center of Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.