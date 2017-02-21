See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Robert Wilds, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Wilds, OD

Optometry
4.4 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robert Wilds, OD

Dr. Robert Wilds, OD is an Optometrist in Charleston, SC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Hill III, OD
Dr. James Hill III, OD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Wilds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    105 Wappoo Creek Dr Ste 4B, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 795-7971
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilds?

    Feb 21, 2017
    After an injury at work, I was referred to Dr. Wilds. I called his office to ask if he could see me. While describing my symptoms and pain level, I was told to come to the office immediately, with no appt. I was greeted immediately by the receptionist, and taken to the back within seconds. Dr. Wilds quickly diagnosed, and started treating, my problem. He was very thorough and professional. I recommend Dr. Wilds to anyone seeking professionalism and honest treatment. 'Thank You' to the staff.
    Matthew Heissenbuttle in Charleston, SC — Feb 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Wilds, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Wilds, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilds to family and friends

    Dr. Wilds' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilds

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Wilds, OD.

    About Dr. Robert Wilds, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891867909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Wilds, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.