Robert Young accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Offers telehealth
Robert Young is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA.
Charlottesville Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy3 Boars Head Ln Ste C6, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 566-0113
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Update(4/8/22)-By far the best, most valuable therapy experience I’ve had in the past 26 years.(1st post 3/22)I find sessions with him very valuable and meaningful. He is kind & responsive to concerns I express. He adapts well when I share that something isn’t working for me. He is very understanding &open about his own experiences. He is very funny. I’d never really laughed in therapy before this. He is able to help with a variety of issues I experience. Everything from significant childhood trauma/loss, current issues I experience,& even intimacy difficulties & apprehension I’ve had. I still have a ways to go, but he is really helping. He is easy to trust. I’ve shared more with him in the past 4ish months than I did with my last 2 therapists combined. I usually find it difficult to connect with new people, especially if their personality vibe is different than mine, but I feel comfortable being my awkward, shy, nerdy, weird,& rambling self in sessions once I get warmed up to things.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407155880
4 patients have reviewed Robert Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Young.
