Robert Young III, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Robert Young III, NP

Robert Young III, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Henrico, VA. 

Robert Young III works at RVA Psychiatry and Wellness, LLC in Henrico, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Young III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RVA Psychiatry and Wellness, LLC
    2901 Hungary Spring Rd Ste C, Henrico, VA 23228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 420-2627

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 18, 2018
He is the best pysch I have been to in years. Easy to talk to. Great sense of caring, understanding , and sense of humor. Helped when others couldn't or wouldn't with my son. Has been a great "doc" for me as well. Have been doing great under his care
Chesterfield — Mar 18, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Robert Young III, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891041554
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Young III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Robert Young III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Young III works at RVA Psychiatry and Wellness, LLC in Henrico, VA. View the full address on Robert Young III’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Robert Young III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Young III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Young III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Young III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

