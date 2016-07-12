See All Neuropsychologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Zagar, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Zagar, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University.

Dr. Zagar works at Dr. Robert John Zagar PC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert John Zagar PC
    233 E Erie St Ste 404A, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 266-3411
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr/ Robert John Zagar PC
    445 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 266-3411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 12, 2016
    Dr. Zagar has provided tremendous help for my issues, and I am grateful.
    Chicago, IL — Jul 12, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Zagar, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1053320473
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke Medical Center
    Residency
    • 1981-1982
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Zagar, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zagar works at Dr. Robert John Zagar PC in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zagar’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

