Dr. Robert Zagar, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University.
Dr. Robert John Zagar PC233 E Erie St Ste 404A, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 266-3411Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Dr/ Robert John Zagar PC445 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 266-3411
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Zagar has provided tremendous help for my issues, and I am grateful.
- Neuropsychology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1053320473
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke Medical Center
- 1981-1982
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
Dr. Zagar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zagar speaks Polish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.