Dr. Robert Zahn, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Zahn, DC is a Chiropractor in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Zahn works at
Locations
Zahn Chiropractic Clinic1005 Southland Park Dr, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 716-3401
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, caring staff and doctor, awesome.
About Dr. Robert Zahn, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1093897894
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.