See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Napa, CA
Robert Zemanek, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Robert Zemanek, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Robert Zemanek, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Napa, CA. 

Robert Zemanek works at Napa Valley Speech Center in Napa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Napa Valley Speech Center
    1100 Trancas St Ste 206, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 224-2997

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Robert Zemanek?

Jul 25, 2020
HE IS A AMAZING MFT THERAPIST THAT HAS HELPPED ME THREW MANY TOUGH TIMES AND HAS TOLD ME MANY WAY TO HELP WITH MY DISABILITIES HE IS A AMAZING MFT THERAPIST!!!!!!!!!!!
Ryan — Jul 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Robert Zemanek, MFT
How would you rate your experience with Robert Zemanek, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Robert Zemanek to family and friends

Robert Zemanek's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Robert Zemanek

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Zemanek, MFT.

About Robert Zemanek, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285704262
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Zemanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Zemanek works at Napa Valley Speech Center in Napa, CA. View the full address on Robert Zemanek’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Robert Zemanek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Zemanek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Zemanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Zemanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Robert Zemanek, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.