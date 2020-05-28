See All Chiropractors in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC is a Chiropractor in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Zoboski works at Family Chiropractic Care, S.C. in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Chiropractic Care, SC
    54a Orland Square Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 (708) 458-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Conservative and Complex Management of Spinal Column Disorders
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Conservative and Complex Management of Spinal Column Disorders

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Conservative and Complex Management of Spinal Column Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2020
    May 28, 2020
I was treated by Dr. Zoboski during the last couple of months. Dr. Zoboski is personable and informed me in detail as to what type of treatment I was receiving and why. My treatment work and I will continue to see him when needed. I have already recommended him to family and friends.
Juan Clas — May 28, 2020
    Juan Clas — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1356321079
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2011|Fellow-Academy Of Chiropractic Orthopaedists|National University of Health Sciences / National College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    • LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoboski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zoboski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zoboski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zoboski works at Family Chiropractic Care, S.C. in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zoboski’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoboski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoboski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoboski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoboski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

