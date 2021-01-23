Roberta Zatkowsky, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roberta Zatkowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roberta Zatkowsky, LPC
Roberta Zatkowsky, LPC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
OCD Spectrum Clinic11270 N 129th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 451-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
I finished treatment with Roberta and she changed me and my husbands lives. I had been to dozens of therapists before Roberta, without proper treatment and with no results. Seeing an OCD specialist like Roberta who has specific training in ERP is worth every single dollar, because getting the proper treatment is crucial in recovery. I could not say enough good things about Roberta and the journey she took with me. I was so imprisoned by my OCD and I now feel free and able to live again, which is something I haven’t experienced since I was a young child. Roberta is compassionate, experienced and personable. She always welcomed me to bring my husband when I wanted him there for support and for him to understand how to best support me in my treatment. She is normal, relatable and I felt comfortable telling her my most horrible ocd fears and obsessions. I never felt judged or misunderstood, and quite opposite felt understood and normal for the first time in my life. Highly recommend !!!
- Counseling
- English
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
