Roberto Carillo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Roberto Carillo Jr, APN
Overview of Roberto Carillo Jr, APN
Roberto Carillo Jr, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.

Roberto Carillo Jr's Office Locations
Danka K Michaels MD PC7373 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 869-6190
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roberto Carillo Jr?
I have been a patient of Roberto Carillo since 2014. Prior to choosing Roberto, I saw Dr. Ashman at this practice for years, but she moved away. Roberto has a mild demeanor, excellent bedside manners, and explains everything to you in layman’s terms so you understand what he’s saying. He takes time to listen to your health concerns and if necessary, refers you to the appropriate specialist for further testing. I feel very comfortable with Roberto and I can discuss anything with him.
About Roberto Carillo Jr, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790916575
Frequently Asked Questions
Roberto Carillo Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roberto Carillo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Roberto Carillo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roberto Carillo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roberto Carillo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roberto Carillo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.