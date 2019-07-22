Roberto Puga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Roberto Puga, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Roberto Puga, ARNP
Roberto Puga, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Roberto Puga works at
Roberto Puga's Office Locations
Interamerican Medical Centers Qr11348 Quail Roost Dr, Miami, FL 33157 Directions (305) 253-1660
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Very knowledgeable and caring. Listened to my problems and helped me out. Very respectful and friendly. Will do whatever he can to help you
About Roberto Puga, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255736336
