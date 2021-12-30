Roberto Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Roberto Rodriguez, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Roberto Rodriguez, NP
Roberto Rodriguez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stony Brook, NY.
Roberto Rodriguez's Office Locations
- 1 Nicolls Rd Rm 0-40, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1045
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Roberto Rodriguez is a delight! He's always courteous, helpful, solution-based and am not afraid to say, "easy on the eye". If I were younger and not "unskinny" I'd snatch him up.
About Roberto Rodriguez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235158577
Frequently Asked Questions
Roberto Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roberto Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Roberto Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roberto Rodriguez.
