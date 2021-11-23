See All Nurse Practitioners in Floyd, VA
Robin Akers, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Robin Akers, NP

Robin Akers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Floyd, VA. They graduated from Chamberlain University College Of Nursing and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Robin Akers works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Floyd in Floyd, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robin Akers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Floyd
    249 Franklin Pike SE, Floyd, VA 24091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 659-4050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Robin Akers, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154800209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain University College Of Nursing
    Medical Education

