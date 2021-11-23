Robin Akers, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robin Akers, NP
Overview of Robin Akers, NP
Robin Akers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Floyd, VA. They graduated from Chamberlain University College Of Nursing and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Robin Akers works at
Robin Akers' Office Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Floyd249 Franklin Pike SE, Floyd, VA 24091 Directions (540) 659-4050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Akers?
I've have a chronic illness, I've seen a lot of medical providers over 38 years, Ms. Akers is impressive! Due to my illness I'm a bit of a difficult patient, she takes the time I need during our visits and addresses my concerns in a timely manner, with great patience. She is very rare in my experience, especially in today's medical environment, I highly recommend.
About Robin Akers, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154800209
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlain University College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Akers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Akers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Akers works at
4 patients have reviewed Robin Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Akers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.