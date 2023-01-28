See All Psychologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Robin Billings, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
4.1 (12)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Billings, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Billings works at Michigan Neurodevelopment Center in Troy, MI.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Neurodevelopment Center
    2150 Butterfield Dr Ste 110, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 935-4085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Development of Written Expression Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Robin Billings, PHD

Specialties
  • Adolescent Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508854522
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Children's Hospital of Michigan - DMC/Wayne State University (GME)
Internship
  • Children's Hospital of Michigan
Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Billings works at Michigan Neurodevelopment Center in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Billings’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

