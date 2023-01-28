Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robin Billings, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Billings, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Billings works at
Locations
Michigan Neurodevelopment Center2150 Butterfield Dr Ste 110, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 935-4085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was looking everywhere to leave a review because I had one of the most kindest, warm heart, hard working, person help me out. Just because he wanted to help me, I felt completely comfortable, very nice facilities, very understanding. Would recommend to anyone! If you’re rating Dr Billings any less than a 5 star, you’re probably the problem. I am not your typical person to be writing a review, but I felt like it was necessary. Just because he’s so amazing.
About Dr. Robin Billings, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1508854522
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan - DMC/Wayne State University (GME)
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.