Robin Dale, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (7)
Overview

Robin Dale, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Robin Dale works at University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah School of Medicine
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 587-4888
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 20, 2019
    Dr. Dale was very professional and efficient. I connected with her through Intermountain Connect Care and after reviewing my answers and learning my symptoms, she knew right away what problem I had and what I should do to get better. Excellent service!
    Luciana Hervey — Dec 20, 2019
    Photo: Robin Dale, PA-C
    About Robin Dale, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053537928
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Dale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Dale works at University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Robin Dale’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Robin Dale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Dale.

