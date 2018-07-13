See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Robin Giles, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Robin Giles, NP

Robin Giles, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Msn and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Robin Giles works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robin Giles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis OB/GYN Northwest
    6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 498-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Genesis OB/GYN South Tucson
    344 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-0771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 13, 2018
    Robin was fantastic. She really listened to my concerns and provided excellent care. She took great care of me and told me exactly what to expect during my first Pap smear and made me as comfortable as possible while informing me about what she was doing. I am so grateful I ended up in her office because I feel like she genuinely cares and wants to help!
    Haley in Tucson, AZ — Jul 13, 2018
    About Robin Giles, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184609182
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Msn
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Calgary
