Robin Giles, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Robin Giles, NP
Robin Giles, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Msn and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Robin Giles works at
Robin Giles' Office Locations
1
Genesis OB/GYN Northwest6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 498-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Genesis OB/GYN South Tucson344 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 795-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Robin was fantastic. She really listened to my concerns and provided excellent care. She took great care of me and told me exactly what to expect during my first Pap smear and made me as comfortable as possible while informing me about what she was doing. I am so grateful I ended up in her office because I feel like she genuinely cares and wants to help!
About Robin Giles, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184609182
Education & Certifications
- Msn
- University of Calgary
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Giles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Giles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Giles works at
7 patients have reviewed Robin Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Giles.
