Robin Gripado

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Robin Gripado

Robin Gripado is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Robin Gripado works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Neurology & Stroke Care in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robin Gripado's Office Locations

    Center for Cardiovascular Medicine
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 701, Tulsa, OK 74104
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Robin Gripado

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508242975
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Gripado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Gripado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Gripado works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Neurology & Stroke Care in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Robin Gripado’s profile.

    Robin Gripado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Gripado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Gripado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Gripado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

