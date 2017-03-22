Robin Gripado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Gripado
Overview of Robin Gripado
Robin Gripado is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Robin Gripado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Robin Gripado's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Cardiovascular Medicine2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 701, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7810
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Gripado?
She has done so much for me. Truly a great practitioner. I can only hope that all people in need can find the help, and trust I get from this person.
About Robin Gripado
- Neurology
- English
- 1508242975
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Gripado accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Gripado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Gripado works at
Robin Gripado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Gripado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Gripado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Gripado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.