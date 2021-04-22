Robin Larocque, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Larocque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robin Larocque, LPCC
Robin Larocque, LPCC is a Counselor in Alamogordo, NM.
Williams Counseling1213 Michigan Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (575) 437-8181
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A decent counselor and a good listener. However, I asked for a statement and was pretty disappointed by the vague nature of it. She used the words uncomfortable, awkward, and anxious to describe an extreme phobia. Anyone who reads that isn't going to take my issues seriously and will just assume I have run-of-the-mill anxiety issues, and not something that can cause me to face discrimination, lose my job, and suffer psychosomatic symptoms. I didn't need her to believe what I claimed, just that I saw her for these self-reported problems. People always disappoint, what are ya gonna do? Write a review.
- Counseling
- English
- 1083713689
- La Placita,
- Golden Gate University
Robin Larocque accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Larocque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Robin Larocque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Larocque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Larocque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Larocque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.