Dr. Muir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robin Muir, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Muir, PHD is a Psychologist in Wheeling, WV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 80 12th St Ste 600, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 233-1200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muir?
She is knowledgeable in a wide array of areas from Asperger's (Autism Spectrum Disorder) to transgendered issues. Actually, she is EXCELLENT in LGBT issues and very helpful in areas of depression, coping, childhood issues and is certified in hypnosis and other methods to help. You can't go wrong seeing her, she will help you!
About Dr. Robin Muir, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1639221849
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.