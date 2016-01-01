See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Robin Potestio, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Robin Potestio, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. 

Robin Potestio works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umass Memorial Medical Center
    119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Robin Potestio, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1407274921
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

