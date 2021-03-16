See All Nurse Practitioners in Whiteville, NC
Robin Rye, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Robin Rye, RN

Robin Rye, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Whiteville, NC. 

Robin Rye works at Whiteville Medical Associates in Whiteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robin Rye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Whiteville Med Associates
    Whiteville Med Associates
823 Jefferson St, Whiteville, NC 28472
(828) 277-4810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2021
    I love Dr. Rye! Last month, I was accidentally burned by hot grease while cooking. It was a pretty bad burn. She took extra time to ensure I was ok. She and her assistant were so kind to me?? Haven't met all the support staff, but the ones I've dealt with have been great!
    Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Robin Rye, RN
    About Robin Rye, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639134059
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Rye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Rye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Rye works at Whiteville Medical Associates in Whiteville, NC. View the full address on Robin Rye’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robin Rye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Rye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Rye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Rye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

