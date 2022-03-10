See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Robin Schemmel, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Robin Schemmel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Robin Schemmel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Robin Schemmel works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    20 S Clark St Fl 11, Chicago, IL 60603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robin Schemmel?

    Mar 10, 2022
    Robin is amazing. Very caring and puts a ton of energy into figuring out complex medical issues. Better than any medical doctor PCP I've ever had.
    Kevin C — Mar 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robin Schemmel, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Robin Schemmel, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robin Schemmel to family and friends

    Robin Schemmel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robin Schemmel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robin Schemmel, PA-C.

    About Robin Schemmel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972161347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Schemmel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Schemmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Schemmel works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Robin Schemmel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robin Schemmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Schemmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Schemmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Schemmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robin Schemmel, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.