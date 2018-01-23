See All Counselors in Warner Robins, GA
Robin Schultz, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Robin Schultz, LPC

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robin Schultz, LPC is a Counselor in Warner Robins, GA. 

Robin Schultz works at Behavioral Health Services in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Offices
    121 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 922-2365
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Healing Hearts & Homes
    200 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 919-8460
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robin Schultz?

    Jan 23, 2018
    It’s taken me a long time to find a therapist that is as helpful as Robin is. She is a lifesaver. Extremely caring and compassionate but also helps you own your problems!!
    Kristen H. — Jan 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robin Schultz, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Robin Schultz, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robin Schultz to family and friends

    Robin Schultz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robin Schultz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robin Schultz, LPC.

    About Robin Schultz, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497891212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Schultz, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robin Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Schultz works at Behavioral Health Services in Warner Robins, GA. View the full address on Robin Schultz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robin Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robin Schultz, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.