Dr. Robin Shaw, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robin Shaw, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Shaw works at
Advanced Best Practices in Mind1907 N Lamar Blvd Ste 354, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 289-4646
- First Health
- PHCS
I worked with Dr. Shaw for years. I like to joke that I’ve known her longer than I’ve known my husband. She has helped me navigate so many life changes, and gave me the tools to move on independently. I don’t see her regularly anymore, but I think that is more a testament to her care! She was supportive and caring, but also challenged me when needed. I miss petting her sweet dogs during our sessions. I cannot recommend Dr. Shaw highly enough!
- Psychotherapy
- English
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Shaw works at
