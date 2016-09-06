See All Counselors in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Robin Ude, PHD

Counseling
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robin Ude, PHD is a Counselor in Creve Coeur, MO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    745 Craig Rd Ste 308, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 578-1660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2016
    I had been seeing therapists for years to try to deal with my volatile relationship with my mother. I had some good ones, and some not-so-good ones, so I chose Dr. Ude based on her education and specialties. WOW, I was NOT disappointed!!! She alone was able to help me understand how to be able to have a relationship with my mother, and now we have a wonderful relationship! My attitude is much more loving and compassionateDr. Ude is the best therapist that I've ever seen. I highly recommend her!!
    Tamara L. in Camdenton, MO — Sep 06, 2016
    About Dr. Robin Ude, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1447302393
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Ude, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ude accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ude.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

