Robin Warren-Dorsey, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (6)
Robin Warren-Dorsey, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

    1808 Woodlawn Dr Ste H, Baltimore, MD 21207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 298-0734
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Dr. Robin is awesome.She has been my doctor for a couple years now and would recomend her highly.She really cares about her patients
    About Robin Warren-Dorsey, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1952626285
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Warren-Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Robin Warren-Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Warren-Dorsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Warren-Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Warren-Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

