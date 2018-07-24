Robin Wells, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robin Wells, FNP-BC
Overview of Robin Wells, FNP-BC
Robin Wells, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Robin Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Robin Wells' Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Bldg Lab900 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Wells?
I absolutely love Robin. She is patient and kind. She knows everything, might as well be a doctor herself. I highly recommend her.
About Robin Wells, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285893446
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Wells accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Wells works at
3 patients have reviewed Robin Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.