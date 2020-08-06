Dr. Yeganeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robin Yeganeh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robin Yeganeh, PHD is a Psychologist in San Ramon, CA.
Dr. Yeganeh works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Pediatric Development111 Deerwood Rd Ste 395, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 984-8337
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeganeh?
Hew is compassionate and understanding. He LISTENS- that is extremely important for any psychologist. He is in the present; he is looking at your situation from your point of view - wonderful!
About Dr. Robin Yeganeh, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1962757351
Frequently Asked Questions
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeganeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeganeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeganeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeganeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.