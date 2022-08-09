See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Robyn Bennetts, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Robyn Bennetts, ARNP

Robyn Bennetts, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Robyn Bennetts works at Navos in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robyn Bennetts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Navos
    2600 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA 98126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 933-7214
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Robyn Bennetts, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396800306
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robyn Bennetts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robyn Bennetts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Robyn Bennetts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Bennetts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robyn Bennetts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robyn Bennetts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

