Robyn Householder, APN
Overview of Robyn Householder, APN
Robyn Householder, APN is an Urology Nurse Practitioner in Elmhurst, IL.
Robyn Householder's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She explained, listened, and gave good advice about further things I needed to do.
About Robyn Householder, APN
- Urology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093218836
Frequently Asked Questions
Robyn Householder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Robyn Householder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Robyn Householder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Householder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robyn Householder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robyn Householder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.