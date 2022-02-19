Dr. Robyn Richardson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Richardson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robyn Richardson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The California School Of Professional Psychology (Aiu).

Locations
Brighter Paths17304 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (469) 717-0662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richardson really cares about her patients. You don't get the sense that your on a clock.
About Dr. Robyn Richardson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1487924023
Education & Certifications
- The Ludden Group
- The Oakland Psychological Services Center
- The California School Of Professional Psychology (Aiu)
- Alliant International University (The California School Of Professional Psychology)

