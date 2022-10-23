Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocco Marino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rocco Marino, PHD is a Psychologist in Fiskdale, MA.
Dr. Marino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sturbridge Human Services Inc.450 Main St, Fiskdale, MA 01518 Directions (508) 347-7755
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
We appreciated all of Dr. Marino's help for the both of us as a couple. He helped us beyond what we expected to gain from meeting with him. He was very helpful and we would highly recommend him. He has much knowledge, insight and is very perceptive and sensitive to all the situations you present to him.
About Dr. Rocco Marino, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1558462549
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.