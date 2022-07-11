Dr. Rochelle Austrian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Austrian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Austrian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Berwyn Heights, MD.
Locations
Univ. Psychological Center6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste U18, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Directions (301) 345-1919Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Austrian. Even virtually, I found her to be a warm and caring person who gave intelligent thoughtful responses to my needs. She spent more time with me when necessary and responded to texts and emails
About Dr. Rochelle Austrian, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306879945
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austrian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Austrian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austrian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austrian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austrian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.