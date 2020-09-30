See All Counselors in Palm Harbor, FL
Rochelle Baccari, LMHC

Counseling
4.3 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rochelle Baccari, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Harbor, FL. 

Rochelle Baccari works at The Brain Enhancement Institute in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy Tribiano, Ph.D., P.A.
    2843 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 831-9635
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Rochelle Baccari, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205130846
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rochelle Baccari, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rochelle Baccari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rochelle Baccari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rochelle Baccari works at The Brain Enhancement Institute in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Rochelle Baccari’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Rochelle Baccari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rochelle Baccari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rochelle Baccari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rochelle Baccari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

