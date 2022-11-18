Rochelle Barone, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rochelle Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rochelle Barone, PA
Overview
Rochelle Barone, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Rochelle Barone works at
Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rochelle Barone?
She is very patient and listens to all your concerns. Very nice person who puts you at ease.
About Rochelle Barone, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306800719
Frequently Asked Questions
Rochelle Barone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rochelle Barone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rochelle Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rochelle Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rochelle Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rochelle Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rochelle Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.