Rochelle Polach, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rochelle Polach, NPC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA.
Rochelle Polach works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw NP Rochelle Polach for the first time today. She is wonderful. I felt very relaxed and didn't feel rushed speaking to here. She has a very caring and compassionate demeanor and has a lot of knowledge to go along with that. I hope to have her on my future visits.
About Rochelle Polach, NPC
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1770099558
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Rochelle Polach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rochelle Polach accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rochelle Polach using Healthline FindCare.
Rochelle Polach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rochelle Polach works at
6 patients have reviewed Rochelle Polach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rochelle Polach.
