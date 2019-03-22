See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Citrus Heights, CA
Rochelle Polach, NPC

Internal Medicine
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rochelle Polach, NPC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Rochelle Polach works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Saw NP Rochelle Polach for the first time today. She is wonderful. I felt very relaxed and didn't feel rushed speaking to here. She has a very caring and compassionate demeanor and has a lot of knowledge to go along with that. I hope to have her on my future visits.
    About Rochelle Polach, NPC

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1770099558
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rochelle Polach, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rochelle Polach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rochelle Polach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rochelle Polach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rochelle Polach works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Rochelle Polach’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Rochelle Polach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rochelle Polach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rochelle Polach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rochelle Polach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

