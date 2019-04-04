Dr. Rochelle Taormina, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taormina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Taormina, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Taormina, PHD is a Psychologist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Taormina works at
Locations
Tampa Psychology Group1463 Oakfield Dr Ste 109, Brandon, FL 33511 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder about 2 years ago. DR. T has been the answer to our prayers and we are so grateful to have her as a doctor. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rochelle Taormina, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taormina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taormina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taormina, there are benefits to both methods.