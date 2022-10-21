Rocio Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rocio Lopez, FNP
Overview of Rocio Lopez, FNP
Rocio Lopez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Rocio Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Rocio Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group5801 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-3747
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rocio Lopez?
She really listened to me and addressed my concerns patiently. Wow. We had a conversation rather than just a question/ answer session. She is genuine, approachable, and empathetic and I am so happy to have found her. I have confidence after this first visit that I don't have to worry about asking her any question. I don't have to feel like i'm taking too much of her time. She treated me like a person rather than a problem.
About Rocio Lopez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396053369
Frequently Asked Questions
Rocio Lopez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rocio Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rocio Lopez works at
5 patients have reviewed Rocio Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rocio Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rocio Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rocio Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.