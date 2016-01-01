See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mayfield, KY
Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD

Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD is an Optometrist in Mayfield, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.

Dr. Batts works at Clarkson Eyecare in Mayfield, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Batts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    1400 Commonwealth Dr, Mayfield, KY 42066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-0874

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Diabetic Eye Exam
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Diabetic Eye Exam
Dry Eyes

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427346295
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Norton Sound Vision Clinic- Nome, AK|Pepose Vision Institute- St. Louis, MO
    Internship
    • Eggleston Eyecare
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
