Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD
Overview of Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD
Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD is an Optometrist in Mayfield, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Dr. Batts works at
Dr. Batts' Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare1400 Commonwealth Dr, Mayfield, KY 42066 Directions (844) 206-0874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rockatonia Batts, OD
- Optometry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Norton Sound Vision Clinic- Nome, AK|Pepose Vision Institute- St. Louis, MO
- Eggleston Eyecare
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batts works at
Dr. Batts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.