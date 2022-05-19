See All Nurse Midwives in Burien, WA
Roda Scego, CNM

Midwifery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Roda Scego, CNM

Roda Scego, CNM is a Midwife in Burien, WA. 

Roda Scego works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Roda Scego's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien
    16045 1st Ave S # 2, Burien, WA 98148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2022
    Roda is amazing! Truly loved the care I received from her with 2 of my pregnancies. She also help deliver one of my babys that extra help was great! Definitely would recommend roda as a provider. In the future if I ever get pregnant again she will be my go to midwife.
    Yolanda Quintero — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Roda Scego, CNM
    About Roda Scego, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Somali
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225558570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roda Scego, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roda Scego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roda Scego has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Roda Scego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roda Scego works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. View the full address on Roda Scego’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Roda Scego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roda Scego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roda Scego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roda Scego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

