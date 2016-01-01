See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Rode Sanchez, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rode Sanchez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Rode Sanchez, FNP

Rode Sanchez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Rode Sanchez works at United States Army in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Rode Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United States Army
    5005 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 568-2187

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rode Sanchez?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rode Sanchez, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Rode Sanchez, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rode Sanchez to family and friends

Rode Sanchez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rode Sanchez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rode Sanchez, FNP.

About Rode Sanchez, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780775569
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rode Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Rode Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rode Sanchez works at United States Army in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Rode Sanchez’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Rode Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rode Sanchez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rode Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rode Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rode Sanchez, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.