Roderick Hood, PA-C
Roderick Hood, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Roderick Hood's Office Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Phoenix740 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been seeing him for years. He is professional and quite good at his practice. We go twice a year to have our skin checked for cancer. I feel very confident in his advice and practice. We will be making an appt soon. It's time for our ckeck up.
About Roderick Hood, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1427044221
Roderick Hood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Roderick Hood accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roderick Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Roderick Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roderick Hood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roderick Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roderick Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.