Chiropractic
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Roderick Jones, CH is a Chiropractor in Largo, FL. 

Roderick Jones works at Community Care Chiropractic, Inc. in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care Chiropractic Inc.
    12574 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 596-3601
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2021
    One of a kind chiropractor that truly cares about his patients. Goes over “homework” given & is always a good listener. I’ve recommended him to a lot of my friends & will continue to do so.
    Jun 03, 2021
    Photo: Roderick Jones, CH
    About Roderick Jones, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891768800
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roderick Jones, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roderick Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roderick Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roderick Jones works at Community Care Chiropractic, Inc. in Largo, FL. View the full address on Roderick Jones’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Roderick Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roderick Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roderick Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roderick Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

