Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodger Lewis, OD
Overview of Dr. Rodger Lewis, OD
Dr. Rodger Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
- 1 709 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 524-4351
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Great expertise, been a patient for years.
About Dr. Rodger Lewis, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1932182920
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
