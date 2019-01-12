See All Chiropractors in Opelika, AL
Dr. Rodney Herring, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rodney Herring, DC is a Chiropractor in Opelika, AL. They graduated from Life Chiropractic College.

Dr. Herring works at Herring Spine & Rehab in Opelika, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Herring Spine & Rehab
    2011 Gateway Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 521-6608

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2019
    Dr. Herring is a skilled, professional, caring, and very personable doctor. He truly cares about his patients' well being. He has improved the quality of life for me (no more headache pain!) and many others. I wouldn't go to anybody else!
    Salem, AL — Jan 12, 2019
    About Dr. Rodney Herring, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447278692
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life Chiropractic College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Herring, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herring works at Herring Spine & Rehab in Opelika, AL. View the full address on Dr. Herring’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

