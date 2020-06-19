Rodolfo Guadron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rodolfo Guadron, NP
Overview of Rodolfo Guadron, NP
Rodolfo Guadron, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Rodolfo Guadron works at
Rodolfo Guadron's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Callen Audre Lorde Community356 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 271-7200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rodolfo Guadron?
He has been my PCP for several years. He is always “present”, attentive, interested and responsive. Friendly and encouraging, he is a picture of health himself, and makes you wish you could be more like him. I recommend him unreservedly.
About Rodolfo Guadron, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801943154
Frequently Asked Questions
Rodolfo Guadron accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rodolfo Guadron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rodolfo Guadron works at
4 patients have reviewed Rodolfo Guadron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rodolfo Guadron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodolfo Guadron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodolfo Guadron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.