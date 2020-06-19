See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Rodolfo Guadron, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Overview of Rodolfo Guadron, NP

Rodolfo Guadron, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Rodolfo Guadron works at Callen - Lorde Community Health Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rodolfo Guadron's Office Locations

    Michael Callen Audre Lorde Community
    356 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 271-7200
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 19, 2020
    He has been my PCP for several years. He is always “present”, attentive, interested and responsive. Friendly and encouraging, he is a picture of health himself, and makes you wish you could be more like him. I recommend him unreservedly.
    About Rodolfo Guadron, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801943154
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rodolfo Guadron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rodolfo Guadron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rodolfo Guadron works at Callen - Lorde Community Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Rodolfo Guadron’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rodolfo Guadron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rodolfo Guadron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodolfo Guadron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodolfo Guadron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

