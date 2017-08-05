Rodric Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rodric Rhodes, LCSW
Overview
Rodric Rhodes, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Rodric Rhodes works at
Locations
Asd Consultancy, 4137 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804, (562) 618-0451
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rhodes has brilliantly assessed and treated my special needs adult son to a new level of success in his life. Dr Rhodes has extraordinary knowledge, understanding and communication skills, providing individualized and highly effective treatment and support for our son.
About Rodric Rhodes, LCSW
Specialty: Clinical Psychology
- English
NPI: 1013049790
Rodric Rhodes works at
6 patients have reviewed Rodric Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rodric Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodric Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodric Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.