Rodrigo Camacho, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Rodrigo Camacho, APRN

Rodrigo Camacho, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Rodrigo Camacho works at CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care - Central in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Rodrigo Camacho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care - Central
    3604 Central Ave Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 525-9675
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 27, 2022
    Rod immediately zoomed in on why by blood pressure was so high- He ordered blood work and found my thyroid count was off got my thyroid numbers normal and my blood pressure leveled out. He was great took his time with me
    Thankful Patient — Apr 27, 2022
    About Rodrigo Camacho, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053466276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rodrigo Camacho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rodrigo Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rodrigo Camacho works at CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care - Central in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Rodrigo Camacho’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rodrigo Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rodrigo Camacho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodrigo Camacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodrigo Camacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

