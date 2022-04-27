Rodrigo Camacho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rodrigo Camacho, APRN
Rodrigo Camacho, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
Rodrigo Camacho works at
CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care - Central3604 Central Ave Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 525-9675
Rod immediately zoomed in on why by blood pressure was so high- He ordered blood work and found my thyroid count was off got my thyroid numbers normal and my blood pressure leveled out. He was great took his time with me
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053466276
