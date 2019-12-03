Dr. Rodrigo Veas-Wall, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veas-Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Veas-Wall, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rodrigo Veas-Wall, PHD is a Psychologist in Provo, UT.
Dr. Veas-Wall works at
Locations
Preferred Family Clinic1355 N University Ave Ste 200, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 221-0223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My teen daughter had been spiraling into a depression over a situation she is dealing with. After the first visit with Dr. Veas she was back to her former self. She goes back for visits as needed. From what I have seen, Dr. Veas is very thoughtful and provides tools for his patients to work with.
About Dr. Rodrigo Veas-Wall, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1740699453
Dr. Veas-Wall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veas-Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veas-Wall speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Veas-Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veas-Wall.
