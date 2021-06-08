See All Neuropsychologists in North Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Roger Bash, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roger Bash, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roger Bash, PHD

Dr. Roger Bash, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in North Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University - Ph.D. - Counseling Psychology/MSW - Social Welfare Administration.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    745 US Highway 1 Ste 303, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    600 Sandtree Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 373-0710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bash?

    Jun 08, 2021
    Dr. Bash made me feel comfortable and seemed like he genuinely cared about why I was in his office. I have no idea of the outcome of our visit, but he was very kind,
    Nicole — Jun 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Bash, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roger Bash, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bash to family and friends

    Dr. Bash's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bash

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roger Bash, PHD.

    About Dr. Roger Bash, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477656098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mediplex Rehab - Camden - Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania - Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Cognitive Psychotherapy
    Residency
    Internship
    • Florida State University Student Counseling Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida State University - Ph.D. - Counseling Psychology/MSW - Social Welfare Administration
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago - B.A. - Anthropology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Bash, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roger Bash, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.